Man Shot & Killed by Lawrence PD After Chase, Questions Remain Unanswered

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The man shot by Lawrence police Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries.

He was shot just one time, says Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff. Lawrence police say the shooting happened just before 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Police spotted what they believed to be a stolen car and tried to pull the suspect over, but he chose to not pull over, which caused a chase. The suspect crashed his car, and just a few moments later, he was shot.

Chief Woodruff says there are too many unknowns at this time. It’s unclear why the officer fired a single shot, what caused the crash, if proper police pursuit protocol was followed, etc. Body cameras did catch everything that happened. No cops were injured.

Chief Woodruff did make note that while it is unfortunate that a life was lost, the chase didn’t need to happen. He reiterated that questions still remain unanswered and wishes the best for the family of the deceased.

Lawrence PD is the lead on the investigation, with assistance from the Indianapolis Metro Police Department and Indiana State Police.