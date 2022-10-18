DOCS: An Argument Over Money Led to an East Side Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – A murder on the east side started over a fight about money, according to witnesses.

IMPD arrested 24-year-old Milton Porter Monday. He’s accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. last Friday near East Washington and North Linwood Avenue.

According to court documents, Porter had stolen money from Lawson. A probable cause affidavit for Porter’s arrest says he showed up at Lawson’s apartment Friday saying he wanted to fight.

When Calvin got up, he was expecting a fist fight. But Porter was dressed in all black wearing blue latex gloves and had a hand in his pocket. Lawson asked Porter to take his hand out and that’s when he pulled out a gun. Witnesses say he fired one shot, picked up a shell casing and left.

He has not been formally charged and has a court appearance on Thursday morning.