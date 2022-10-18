NWS: Frost, Freezing Temps Through Most of the Week, 70s By the Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS--The chances of seeing snow again this week diminish as the week goes on, but it will warm up by the weekend.

This week is an important week for farmers.

“We are expecting the growing season to end sometime this week as we see multiple days of those near or below freezing temperatures,” said Kaci Hoover, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Hoover says there is another chance for some flurries or a mix of rain and snow in the northeast part of the state tonight, especially around Muncie, but then the rest of the week is supposed to be dry.

“Our next big chance of precipitation is not going to be until at least early next week. It will quickly warm up in the next few days. Most places will see highs in the 70s by this weekend,” said Hoover.

If it may seem a little early for snow, you’re correct. The average first measurable snow in Indianapolis is November 19.