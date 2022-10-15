Eastside Gas Station Fire after Car Crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught on fire at an eastside gas station after getting into an accident.

Friday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and the Indianapolis Fire Department say the accident happened at a Thorntons gas station on Indy’s eastside by E. Washington Street and Sadlier Drive.

Around 9:20p.m. a truck got into an accident with a car. The crash sent the car into the gas station, where it hit a gas pump and caught on fire. IMPD and IFD were called to the report of the fire and a person injured from the crash, where an officer helped a person out of the flaming car.

The fire was quickly put out and a person involved in the accident was taken to the hospital in non life-threatening condition. IMPD says one person is in custody after the crash, but have not released details why.