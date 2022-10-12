CVS Lowering Prices on Feminine Hygiene Products

NATIONAL — One company is reducing the prices of some of its feminine hygiene products.

CVS has announced that it will be lowering the prices of its CVS Health and Live Better tampons, menstrual pads, liners, and cups, starting Thursday. CNN reports that the prices will be 25% lower.

The Alliance for Period Supplies says that one in four women struggled to afford their period products within the past year.

In addition to dropping prices, the company is now also covering the cost of the sales taxes on certain products in 12 states. These states are Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The company explained that the “pink taxes” in other states could not be paid because of laws that prohibit companies from covering customer taxes.

However, Hoosier shoppers will still see the reduced prices, which are being implemented across the country.