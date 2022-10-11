Morales A No Show For Debate Between Candidates For Indiana Secretary Of State

MUNCIE, Ind. — A debate between two of the three candidates for Indiana Secretary of State took part in a debate Monday night.

Democratic candidate Destiny Scott-Wells and Libertarian Jeffery Maurer squared off in the debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County. Republican candidate Diego Morales chose not to take part.

“Healthy democracies need healthy debate,” said Maurer on Morales’ absence. “Candidates who refuse to debate are assuming they’ve won the elections and they don’t need to listen to you.”

The burning questions were still addressed in the debate between the two. They involve voter security and voter turnout. On election security, Maurer suggested that elections in all 92 counties automatically be audited to ensure integrity in the results. Scott-Wells disagreed with that suggestion.

“If there are any contested races, a candidate just has to ask for a recount,” she said. “We already have safeguards and we don’t need 92 county audits.”

Then there was voter turnout. Wells-Scott said the way to get more people to come out an vote is to do away with what she called “partisan redistricting.” Maurer said that Hoosiers need options and that the two-party system is failing.

Morales released a statement through his campaign saying “my sole focus is on traveling to all 92 Indiana counties, visiting with Hoosiers to earn their vote this November. I have participated in radio, print, and TV interviews and will continue to do so.”