Fort Wayne Mayor Apologizes After Arrest For Drunk Driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Mayor of Fort Wayne has been charged with operating while intoxicated.

Mayor Tom Henry (D) told reporters on Sunday that he decided to drink and then get behind the wheel of a car at a local function the evening before. After spending the night in jail, Henry was released the following morning after which he made a statement.

“I am terribly embarrassed by the poor decision-making that occurred last evening,” Henry said in the media briefing. “I am sorry that I put our police department in that situation.”

“As your mayor, I will not hide from my actions, nor will I make excuses. But today I ask that you please respect my inability to speak to the facts of the matter until I am fairly and appropriately adjudicated,” he said.

The mayor was involved in a traffic accident while driving a car Saturday evening. The mayor’s spokesman confirmed that police discovered Henry was impaired and arrested him for OWI. Police are not saying anything about what exactly led to the crash.

Fort Wayne city councilman and Republican candidate for mayor Tom Didier released a statement on the incident”

“I have known the Henry family for much of my life. Cindy Henry actually was one of the first people to encourage me to run for public office. These relationships go beyond politics. I would encourage everyone to pray for them and all those involved in this accident and I hope that no one was seriously harmed.”

Henry has been mayor of Fort Wayne since 2008 and is the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.