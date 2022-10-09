Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son

BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son.

Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019.

Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and dehydrated. Police found evidence that Eduardo would wear a dog’s shock collar. They also found chains and other restrictive products.

Monroe Circuit Judge Christine Haseman said Posso even shot staples into his son’s feet and beat him. When the boy died, he was physically the size of a 4-year-old.

He was taken to the ER in May of 2019, but he could not recover. Physician Kevin Moore said he looked like he’d been in a Nazi concentration camp.

Eduardo’s sister told investigators that she would be threatened into hurting her brother. Her parents said she would be forced to wear the shock collar unless she joined them.

The family had been advertising Cirque Italia’s Big Top Gold Water Circus, which was scheduled to perform that summer in Bloomington. They were staying at the Economy Inn on South Walnut Street.

Eduardo’s stepmother, Dayana Medina-Flores, pled guilty to murder in 2021. She was also sentenced to 65 years, but is set to be released in 2067. She is in the Rockville Correctional Facility.

Posso pled guilty to murder in June. Other charges against him were dismissed due to a plea deal. He is currently at the Monroe County Jail.

Public defender Kyle Dugger is planning to appeal.