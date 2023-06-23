Wineborne’s Music Of Pink Floyd at TCU Amphitheater

- Date/time: September 8th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
Wineborne’s Music Of Pink Floyd featuring guest conductor Brent Havens and vocalist Randy Jackson is coming to TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, September 8!
