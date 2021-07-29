Listen Live
The Home & Garden Show LIVE with The Indiana Pork Producers at the Indiana State Fair

Pork Producers Home & Garden Event 7/19
  • Date/time: July 29th, 9:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fair Grounds
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205

Join WIBC and The Home and Garden Show at the Indiana State Fair at the pork patio on July 29th from 9AM – 1PM!

Indiana Pork Producers will also be there with us to give you the chance to enjoy the signature pork dish – BBQ Pig Wings!

The BBQ bone-in pork wing comes from the bottom of the ham and consists of tender, dark meat that is full of delicious flavors! There is a single small bone running through the center with a small handle sticking out – it’s pork without a fork!

There will also be a variety of our other foods for to enjoy!

Stop by and see us!

