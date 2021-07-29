The Home & Garden Show LIVE with The Indiana Pork Producers at the Indiana State Fair

Join WIBC and The Home and Garden Show at the Indiana State Fair at the pork patio on July 29th from 9AM – 1PM!

Indiana Pork Producers will also be there with us to give you the chance to enjoy the signature pork dish – BBQ Pig Wings!

The BBQ bone-in pork wing comes from the bottom of the ham and consists of tender, dark meat that is full of delicious flavors! There is a single small bone running through the center with a small handle sticking out – it’s pork without a fork!

There will also be a variety of our other foods for to enjoy!

Stop by and see us!