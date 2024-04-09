Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana 2024

On the cusp of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, 93.1 WIBC brings you a “bucket list” event with IndyCar driver Scott Dixon!

Join us on Monday, May 20th from 4:30-8:30 pm for Tales From the Track featuring Scott Dixon presented by Relay Indiana.

This event will be held at VisionLoft STUTZ (235 North Delaware St. Indianapolis, IN 46202) and hosted by WIBC’s Hammer & Nigel.

Tickets are $75 each and include:

A private viewing of the Stutz Museum

Dinner with Cash bar

Registration for door prizes

A unique opportunity to hear the driving experiences of Scott Dixon followed by an audience Q&A

Meet and greet with photo.

Tickets will go on sale on April 11th at 6:30AM

Beverage Sponsor

We’re thrilled to welcome Hotel Tango Distillery as our 2024 Beverage Sponsor! Indulge in an old-fashioned menu crafted with their Red, White, and Bourbon – A specialty label that supports the American Legion’s Be the One initiative.

At the event, attendees can savor samples of their Reserve Bourbon, Bourbon, ‘Shmallow, and Rye Whiskey.

Get To Know Scott Dixon

2024 marks Dixon’s 23rd year with CGRT – the longest tenure for a driver in team history (1990-Present). A 2008 Indy 500 winner, Dixon holds the distinction of being the winningest active Indy car driver with 53 victories and is currently ranked 2nd on the all-time Indycar win list. In addition, he has won a race in a record 18 consecutive IndyCar seasons and secured 6 IndyCar Championships (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020), a record for that series.

The New Zealand native has 368 starts between the CART and IndyCar Series, producing 53 wins, 28 poles, 192 top-five and 270 top-10 finishes (2001-Present).