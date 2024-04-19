The Month of May kicks off as the heavyweights of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on the action-packed IMS road course for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

This family-friendly event will get you closer than ever to the twists and turns of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track.

Don’t miss your favorite athletes as they aim to be the first to conquer the legendary Brickyard in 2024!