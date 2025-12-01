Red White and Bowl 2026 Presented By Jack Daniels

Join Hammer & Nigel for an evening of bowling, community, and charity at their annual bowling event. This is your chance to meet the hosts, enjoy a fun night out, and support a great cause.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, January 16

Friday, January 16 Location: Woodland Bowl

Woodland Bowl Time: Optional Live broadcast from 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM. Bowling from 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM.

What to Expect:

The evening begins with a live broadcast with Hammer & Nigel from 3:00 PM until the main event kicks off at 6:30 PM. Enjoy three hours of bowling, a pizza buffet, and a complimentary beer, all included with your ticket. Participate in the on-site live and silent auctions for a chance to win fantastic prizes. With Jack Daniels as the presenting sponsor, it’s sure to be a memorable night.

Support a Worthy Cause:

This event is more than just fun and games; it’s about giving back. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of America’s veterans and active-duty service members through recreational therapy programs. Your participation helps support our nation’s heroes.

Agenda:

3:00 PM: Hammer & Nigel Live Broadcast Begins

Get Your Tickets:

Dress in your best red, white, and blue and prepare for an evening of strikes, spares, and entertainment. Secure your spot for this exciting event today.

Ticket Prices:

Individual bowler: $80

Full lane (6 Bowlers): $480

Register now to join Hammer & Nigel for a night of fun that makes a difference.