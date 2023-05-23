Paul Anka Is Coming To Brown County Music Center!

- Date/time: November 14th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Brown County Music Center
- Address: 200 Maple Leaf Blvd, Nashville, Indiana, 47448
More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Supreme Court Refuses to Block Assault Weapon Bans
-
Senator John Fetterman's Transcripts have been Edited
-
$50 to Park at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers is not Discrimination
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
3 Shootings Early Sunday Morning, Multiple Dead
-
Two People Injured in Shooting on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Kendall And Casey