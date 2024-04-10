Miller Lite Carb Day 2024

- Date/time: May 24, 8:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Address: 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN, 46222
Don’t miss Miller Lite Carb Day happening on Friday, May 24th!
Join ROCK LEGENDS George Thorogood & The Destroyers as they take the stage at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! With special guests Gin Blossoms and local recording artist Kid Quill, this year’s Carb Day celebration is guaranteed to be an action-packed day full of on and off-track entertainment.
Check out the full schedule for this year’s Miller Lite Carb Day here!
-
