Listen Live
Back To Events

Miller Lite Carb Day!

Add to Calendar
IMS Carb Day Event 2023
  • Date/time: May 26th, 9:00am
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 26th is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing!

Dont miss Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams with special guest Soul Asylum!

Get Tickets For an Event

🏁 🏁 🏁

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close