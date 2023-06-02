Midwest’s Kind Harvest Market on Monument Circle

Midwest’s Kind Harvest Market, Monument Circle, July 29 from 2-6pm

Midwest Food Bank, Indiana, will be hosting an event to raise funds to provide $2M in food to Hoosiers in need.

The event is Midwest’s Kind Harvest Market on July 29, from 2-6pm on Monument Circle.

The event will be free to the public.

In partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc., we will have Hoosier vendors selling local food and goods, a free entertainment stage, family friendly activities, food trucks, and access to public facilities. Don’t miss out on special appearances and photo opportunities for your family will help end hunger across Indiana.