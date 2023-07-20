Join Hammer And Nigel Live At The Indiana State Fair!

- Date/time: August 4th, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fair - Free Stage
Make a fast break to the Indiana State Fair free stage Friday August 4th for the Styx concert and beer sample Friday with Hammer & Nigel from 3PM – 7PM who will broadcast their show LIVE!
This years fair celebrates the state that grew the game of basketball presented by Pacers Sports and Entertainment. Bring your starting line up for fun at the fair thats as memorable as a buzzer beater!
-
Aurora Borealis: dancing waves of remarkable light in Indiana this week
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
Who Won the Tyrese Haliburton Trade?
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Kendall And Casey