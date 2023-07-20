Listen Live
Join Hammer And Nigel Live At The Indiana State Fair!

Join hammer & Nigel At The Indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Date/time: August 4th, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fair - Free Stage

Make a fast break to the Indiana State Fair free stage Friday August 4th for the Styx concert and beer sample Friday with Hammer & Nigel from 3PM – 7PM who will broadcast their show LIVE!

This years fair celebrates the state that grew the game of basketball presented by Pacers Sports and Entertainment. Bring your starting line up for fun at the fair thats as memorable as a buzzer beater!

