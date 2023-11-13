Joe Satriani And Steve Vai Coming To Old National Centre

- Date/time: Apr 21, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
For the first time ever, after more than 50 years of friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will team up for a tour in 2024.
They will perform at Old National Centre on Sunday, April 21, 2024!
