Indiana Flower And Patio Show At The Indiana State Fair Grounds!

Come out to the Indiana Flower and Patio Show on March 11th through 19th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center!

Show Hours

Saturday, March 11: 10am-8pm

Sunday, March 12: 10am-5pm

Monday, March 13: 10am-7pm

Tuesday, March 14: 10am-7pm

Wednesday, March 15: 10am-7pm

Thursday, March 16: 10am-8pm

Friday, March 17: 10am-8pm

Saturday, March 18: 10am-8pm

Sunday, March 19: 10am-5pm