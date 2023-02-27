Listen Live
Back To Events

Indiana Flower And Patio Show At The Indiana State Fair Grounds!

Add to Calendar
Win Indiana Flower and Patio Show Tickets!
  • Date/time: March 11th, 10:00am to March 19th, 5:00pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205

Come out to the Indiana Flower and Patio Show on March 11th through 19th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center!

Show Hours
Saturday, March 11: 10am-8pm
Sunday, March 12: 10am-5pm
Monday, March 13: 10am-7pm
Tuesday, March 14: 10am-7pm
Wednesday, March 15: 10am-7pm
Thursday, March 16: 10am-8pm
Friday, March 17: 10am-8pm
Saturday, March 18: 10am-8pm
Sunday, March 19: 10am-5pm

Get Tickets For an Event

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close