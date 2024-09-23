Listen Live
Home & Garden Show LIVE from the New Earth Festival in Atlanta, IN!

  • Date/time: Sep 28, 9:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: New Earth Festival
  • Address: Main Street, Atlanta, IN

Join WIBC’s Home & Garden Show as Pat, Denny, and team broadcast live to celebrate the 52nd New Earth Festival in Atlanta Indiana! 

Free admission, over 600 vendors, and tens of thousands of your new best friends!  Atlanta’s New Earth Festival has something for everyone.
6 live bands – Free Kids Zone – Culinary Delights to temp your taste buds!

FOR FULL FESTIVAL DETAILS CHECK OUT THE WEBSITE:  AtlantaIndiana.com

 

 

 

