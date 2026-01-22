Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Home & Garden LIVE from the Suburban Indy Spring Home Show

Add to Calendar

Suburban Indy | H&G | Spring Home Show '26
  • Date/time: Feb 7, 9:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Grand Park Events Center
  • Address: 19000 Grand Park Boulevard, Westfield

Don’t miss Suburban Indy’s 2026 Spring Home & Outdoor Living Show! 🏡

Happening Friday, February 6th through Sunday, February 8th at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, the Home & Outdoor Living Show was designed to connect Suburban Indy homeowners with local businesses to discuss your landscape, home improvement and home renovation needs.

Catch Pat & Denny there Saturday, February 7th as they broadcast LIVE from 9AM-1PM and explore the over 200 vendors, shopping opportunities and home displays that will be there! 

For more details and information visit the Suburban Indy website ➤ SuburbanIndyShows.com

Get Tickets For an Event
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close