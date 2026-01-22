Home & Garden LIVE from the Suburban Indy Spring Home Show

Don’t miss Suburban Indy’s 2026 Spring Home & Outdoor Living Show! 🏡

Happening Friday, February 6th through Sunday, February 8th at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, the Home & Outdoor Living Show was designed to connect Suburban Indy homeowners with local businesses to discuss your landscape, home improvement and home renovation needs.

⭐ Catch Pat & Denny there Saturday, February 7th as they broadcast LIVE from 9AM-1PM and explore the over 200 vendors, shopping opportunities and home displays that will be there!

For more details and information visit the Suburban Indy website ➤ SuburbanIndyShows.com