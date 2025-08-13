Home & Garden at Naturspire

- Date/time: Aug 23, 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Naturspire
- Address: 421 S. Rangeline Rd, Carmel
Join Pat & Denny for the Home & Garden Show LIVE from 9am-1pm for the Grand Opening of the new Naturspire location in Carmel!
It’s your chance to get a first look inside Carmel’s ONLY Plant Boutique; offering Plants, Moss Art, Cool and unique plant trinkets and Organic houseplant soil for purchase. Check out the Love Rooted, by Lisa Sloan, Bouquet Bar and pick up AH Collection Gift Cards & Isagenix Samples.
Be sure to enter to win a Classic Pumpkin Package from Pumpkin Decor Indy!
See ya there!
