Happy Together Tour Performing On Indiana State Fairgrounds Free Stage!

Indiana State Fairgrounds Hoosier Lottery Free Stage Announcements
  • Date/time: August 16th, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205

Happy Together Tour will be performing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on August 16th at 7:30 PM!

All shows are FREE with paid fair admission and seating is first come, first serve.
You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!

