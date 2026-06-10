Hammer & Nigel LIVE at the Shelby County Fair

Spend the day with Hammer & Nigel at the Shelby County Fair! 🎡

Join them Monday, June 15th as they broadcast LIVE from 3–7PM and experience all the fair has to offer! 🙌 Whether you’re cheering on the rodeo, taking a spin on the midway, or indulging in your favorite fair treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.



The Shelby County Fair runs June 15–20—bring the family and be part of a summer tradition everyone will love!

📲 For more information visit: https://www.shelbycountyfairin.com/.