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Hammer & Nigel LIVE at the Shelby County Fair

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Two men posing outdoors, one giving a thumbs up. Text: "HAMMER & NIGEL LIVE AT THE SHELBY COUNTY FAIR! MONDAY, JUNE 15TH | 3PM-7PM" and "WIBC INDY'S NEWS CENTER 93.1FM".
  • Date/time: Jun 15, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Shelby County Fairgrounds
  • Address: 500 Frank Street, Shelbyville

Spend the day with Hammer & Nigel at the Shelby County Fair! 🎡

Join them Monday, June 15th as they broadcast LIVE from 3–7PM and experience all the fair has to offer! 🙌 Whether you’re cheering on the rodeo, taking a spin on the midway, or indulging in your favorite fair treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Shelby County Fair runs June 15–20—bring the family and be part of a summer tradition everyone will love!

📲 For more information visit: https://www.shelbycountyfairin.com/.

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