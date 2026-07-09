Hammer & Nigel LIVE at the Johnson County Fair

Don’t miss Hammer & Nigel at the Johnson County Fair on July 23rd! 🎡

Stop by the Farm Bureau Building at the Johnson County Fairgrounds to catch the show live, grab some station swag, and cheer on the return of the fan-favorite milkshake chugging contest! 🙌🥇

While you’re there, enjoy everything the Johnson County Fair has to offer, including rides, food, exhibits, livestock, entertainment, and fun for the whole family.

The Johnson County Fair runs Saturday, July 19th through Saturday July, 25th. 🎟️ Get your tickets today at jocofairin.com!