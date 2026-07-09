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Hammer & Nigel LIVE at the Johnson County Fair

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Two men posing outdoors, one giving a thumbs up, with text "HAMMER & NIGEL LIVE AT THE JOHNSON COUNTY FAIR! THURSDAY, JULY 23RD | 3PM-6PM" and logos for WIBC radio station and Johnson County Fair.
  • Date/time: Jul 23, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Johnson County Fairgrounds
  • Address: 250 Fairground Street, Franklin, IN

Don’t miss Hammer & Nigel at the Johnson County Fair on July 23rd! 🎡

Stop by the Farm Bureau Building at the Johnson County Fairgrounds to catch the show live, grab some station swag, and cheer on the return of the fan-favorite milkshake chugging contest! 🙌🥇

While you’re there, enjoy everything the Johnson County Fair has to offer, including rides, food, exhibits, livestock, entertainment, and fun for the whole family.

The Johnson County Fair runs Saturday, July 19th through Saturday July, 25th. 🎟️ Get your tickets today at jocofairin.com!

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