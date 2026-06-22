Hammer & Nigel LIVE at Leo’s Market & Eatery in Noblesville

America’s 250th Birthday is right around the corner! 🎆

To celebrate, Hammer & Nigel are taking over Leo’s Market & Eatery in Noblesville! 🎉 Catch them LIVE from 3PM-6PM, corner of Promise Rd. and 146th St.and enjoy an afternoon of good laughs, great food and plenty of patriotic spirit as we gear up for America’s milestone birthday & register to win Free Kolaches for a year. 🙌

🚨 BUT THAT’S NOT ALL…

Hammer & Nigel have been keeping a secret under wraps. 🤐 What is it? Join us at Leo’s on Monday, June 29th to find out!



⭐Dine to Donate, a benefit to support Indy Honor Flight, will occur from 3pm to 7pm. 20% of eatery sales will go back to the non-profit that honors Indiana’s veterans for their service and sacrifice by fully funding visits to Washington D.C. memorials built for them!

Come see why Leo’s Market & Eatery is one of Indiana’s favorite locally owned convenience stores and eateries.

Serving up fresh made-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner – from biscuits and gravy to salads, pastas and potato bowls – Leo’s Market & Eatery has it all. Get Leo’s famous Kolaches all day for 2 for $5 or 2 for $7!”

More About Leo’s



At Leo’s, guests discover fresh produce, local products, specialty beverages, and fresh-ground bean-to-cup coffee alongside an eatery featuring chef-crafted meals made fresh daily. From signature kolaches (a type of pastry stuffed or topped with sweet or savory filling) to customizable salad, pasta, and potato bowls, house-made soups, and weekly culinary features, every visit offers something deliciously different.

Proudly founded in Greenfield, Indiana, Leo’s has become a destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and everyday convenience. The company remains deeply committed to supporting local growers, makers, and businesses, showcasing Indiana-made products and flavors whenever possible.