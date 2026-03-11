Hammer & Nigel Live at Great Lakes Honda of Fishers

Think you’ve got a sharp eye? 👀 Stop by Great Lakes Honda of Fishers and try your luck at the “Count the Balls in the Honda” contest!

Here’s how it works:



1️⃣ Stop by the dealership from 3PM-6PM and check out the Honda model filled with balls.

2️⃣ Submit your guess for how many balls are inside.

It’s that easy!

The winner with the closest (or exact!) guess will receive 4 years of FREE MAINTENANCE—oil changes and tire rotations included! 🙌🤯

⭐ PLUS, our very own Hammer & Nigel will be on-site broadcasting LIVE to keep the energy high and the fun going! ⭐

Stop by, take your guess, and you could drive away a winner! 🚗