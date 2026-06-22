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Hammer & Nigel LIVE at C&C Lounge in Greenwood!

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Two middle-aged men with serious expressions, one wearing a "Hammer & Nigel" t-shirt, standing in front of a "Hammer & Nigel LIVE Broadcast" banner with the date and time.
  • Date/time: Jun 26, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: C&C Lounge
  • Address: 202 W. Main St., Greenwood, IN

This Friday, Hammer & Nigel take their show on the road for a Live Broadcast that you don’t want to miss!

Come hang out with the guys in Greenwood at the C&C Lounge and enjoy great bourbon and wine selections, while unwinding with premium cigars.

If you haven’t been to Cocktails & Cigars Lounge, this is your chance to check out a Refined Cigar and Cocktail Environment Designed for Unwinding Comfortably. *Be sure to ask them about their available memberships.

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