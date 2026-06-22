Hammer & Nigel LIVE at C&C Lounge in Greenwood!

This Friday, Hammer & Nigel take their show on the road for a Live Broadcast that you don’t want to miss!

Come hang out with the guys in Greenwood at the C&C Lounge and enjoy great bourbon and wine selections, while unwinding with premium cigars.

If you haven’t been to Cocktails & Cigars Lounge, this is your chance to check out a Refined Cigar and Cocktail Environment Designed for Unwinding Comfortably. *Be sure to ask them about their available memberships.