GMR Grand Prix

  • Date/time: May 13th, 3:30pm
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Month of May shifts into high gear when the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on the action-packed IMS road course for the GMR Grand Prix.

Will Power and Simon Pagenaud have a history of dominating the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track, but Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay and Romain Grosjean are trying to dethrone the masters.

Experience your favorite drivers up-close-and-personal as they try to conquer the legendary Brickyard!

It’s time to get back at it Saturday, May 13.

