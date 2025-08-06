Get Tickets: From Hollywood To The Heartland – Tony Katz And Nick Searcy

11 years ago, Tony Katz left Los Angeles for Indianapolis, and he has never looked back. 10 years later, actor and producer Nick Searcy did the same.

He didn’t leave the industry. Nick still makes movies on both sides of the camera. Nick just chose a better life, because a better life was calling.

That’s worth celebrating with a bourbon….or three! !!

Tony Katz Presents: FROM HOLLYWOOD TO THE HEARTLAND A one-night only event with radio host, TV commentator, author and entertainer Tony Katz and television and film star Nick Searcy.

Nick will take you through his time in Hollywood, his films laying out the untold stories of January 6th – which took him deep behind the scenes in Washington, D.C., giving him insights and information that left him stunned! – and his decision to leave L.A. and move to America….just south of the Ohio River in Kentucky.

As with his book, ‘Justify This,’ Nick Searcy will, “…take you through his wide-ranging career, from both sides of the camera as an actor and director, to guest-hosting for Rush Limbaugh, managing a professional wrestler, costarring in the hit show Justified—and somehow continuing to work in Hollywood even after he went to Washington DC on January 6, 2021.”

Then, Tony and Nick will share their stories of meeting in L.A., the time they worked together on set and what it means to live in the Midwest.

Tony will pair the experience with three different West Fork Whiskey bourbons to help you enjoy the evening.

WHAT YOU GET!

Your ticket includes:

Entrance to the event

A sampling of three different bourbons, all chosen by Tony Katz

Food – brought to you by Big Hoffa’s BBQ in Westfield, IN

A drink ticket for the cash bar

A cigar to end the night with on the patio!

Plus, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded, curious people who are looking to have a great time. And there will plenty of TK and Eat Drink Smoke swag available for purchase.

Presented by:

DISCLAIMERS

There are no refunds of ticket purchases. In the event of cancellation, all tickets will be refunded 100% within 45 days. Must be 21 or older to attend, without exception. Management of West Fork Whiskey, along with approved representatives of New Outlook Entertainment, LLC., or its assigns, may call for the removal of any ticket holder from the event and premises at their discretion.

This event is presented by Tony Katz Presents, via New Outlook Entertainment, LLC. New Outlook Entertainment, LLC. will allow photography and video of the event grounds, as well as the before and after the event.

FILMING OR RECORDING OF THE EVENT IS NOT ALLOWED.

The presentation of Tony Katz Presents: From Hollywood To The Heartland is copyrighted, with all concepts and materials being the sole property of Tony Katz and New Outlook Entertainment, LLC., and may not be transcribed photographed, video recorded or in any way shared or distributed, via social media or any other means, without the express, written consent of Tony Katz and New Outlook Entertainment, LLC.