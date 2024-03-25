Listen Live
Get Tickets: Andrea Bocelli with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Andrea Bocelli is coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis
  • Date/time: Apr 7, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Get your tickets to see Andrea Bocelli with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on Saturday April 13th @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

