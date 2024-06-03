Eat Drink Smoke Live At Havana Cigar Lounge

- Date/time: Jun 15, 3:00pm to 5:00pm
- Venue: HAVANA CIGAR LOUNGE
- Address: 1731 E Main St, Plainfield, IN 46168
JOIN TONY KATZ AND FINGERS MALLOY FOR A LIVE EAT DRINK SMOKE SHOW AT HAVANA CIGAR LOUNGE AT THE YARD IN FISHERS DISTRICT ON SATURDAY JUNE 15TH FROM 3P-5P COURTESTY OF HOTEL TANGO DISTILLERY.
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
