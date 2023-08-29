- Date/time: Oct 4, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Indiana Historical Society
- Address: 450 West Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Join us for the return of A Night with WIBC Presented by Relay Indiana on Wednesday, October 4th at the National Historical Society.
It will be a one of a kind evening filled with entertainment and thought provoking discussions featuring Tony Katz, Kendall & Casey, Hammer and Nigel, plus other WIBC personalities live on stage!
This unique event brings some of their shows’ most popular segments to you live, along with opportunities to meet your favorite hosts before the show, and a panel discussion with the entire team together on stage to end the show.
You’ll laugh, you’ll think, and you won’t forget the experience of A Night With WIBC!
Tickets options:
- Tickets: $75/ea (includes pre-show talent Meet and Greet and cash bar)
Event timeline:
- 6:00-7:00p: Meet and Greet
- 7:00p Doors
- 7:30-9:00p Showtime
Tickets are available for purchase below.
*Open Seating – first come first choice*
-
Indiana has the #1 most miserable city in America, according to census data
-
H&N: 2023 Republican Primary Debate BINGO Card (Download Here)
-
Do the police have a license to kill anyone who is holding a gun?
-
Carmel Lacrosse Coach Killed in Tuesday Car Crash
-
Tony Stewart Honors Greenfield Woman Killed in Crash
-
Bioethicist Suggests Re-Engineering Humans To Become Allergic To Meat
-
Automotive Parts Supplier in Northeastern Indiana to Close
-
Kendall And Casey