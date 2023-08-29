Join us for the return of A Night with WIBC Presented by Relay Indiana on Wednesday, October 4th at the National Historical Society.

It will be a one of a kind evening filled with entertainment and thought provoking discussions featuring Tony Katz, Kendall & Casey, Hammer and Nigel, plus other WIBC personalities live on stage!

This unique event brings some of their shows’ most popular segments to you live, along with opportunities to meet your favorite hosts before the show, and a panel discussion with the entire team together on stage to end the show.

You’ll laugh, you’ll think, and you won’t forget the experience of A Night With WIBC!

Tickets options:

Tickets: $75/ea (includes pre-show talent Meet and Greet and cash bar)

Event timeline:

6:00-7:00p: Meet and Greet

7:00p Doors

7:30-9:00p Showtime

Tickets are available for purchase below.

*Open Seating – first come first choice*