Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle

Join our community on Monument Circle for Downtown Indy Alliance’s 63rd Annual Circle of Lights®, presented by IBEW Local 481.

Add to Calendar

Circle Nights of Lights - Indianapolis - Monument Cirlce
  • Date/time: Nov 28, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Monument Circle

Get Ready for the 63rd Annual Circle of Lights!

Join our community on Monument Circle for Downtown Indy Alliance’s 63rd Annual Circle of Lights®, presented by IBEW Local 481. This is THE holiday event you don’t want to miss!

When: Friday, November 28 (the night after Thanksgiving)
Where: Monument Circle, Downtown Indianapolis
Time: The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. And goes till 8 p.m.
Cost: Absolutely FREE!

Experience the magic as thousands come together for this beloved holiday tradition. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of live entertainment featuring incredible performances from:

  • The cast of ISO’s Yuletide Celebration
  • The talented Indianapolis Children’s Choir
  • Local country music star Clayton Anderson

Bring your family and friends to the heart of Downtown Indianapolis to kick off the holiday season with an evening of festive fun and community celebration. We’ll see you there

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Colts Ownership Transition Team
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Are The Irsay Daughters Going To Sell The Indianapolis Colts?

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close