Who Are Winning The Colts Position Battles?

INDIANAPOLIS – Just like that we are nearly halfway through the 2024 training camp for the Colts. The Colts have completed 5 of their 12 practices at Grand Park. Here's an updated look at the position battles.

1. AD Mitchell vs. Alec Pierce Source: Getty Early on, we have seen a good amount of rotation from this duo, with not a lot of 11-on-11 fireworks from either. This is easily the juiciest 1 vs. 1 position battle. Again, unlike some other position battles, the 'loser' of this battle should not be relegated solely to the bench. Rotation occurs at receiver, even if the Colts didn't feel comfortable tapping into it last season. We have seen a few Mitchell moments in 1-on-1 and 7-on-7, so it'll be interesting to see if that transfers over to the team drills soon. If you made me pick, perhaps a slight edge to Pierce through 5 practices, but it's not a big gap by any means.

2. Tight End Source: Getty There has been constant rotation in this group. Every play, it seems the Colts are utilizing a different combination of options at tight end. If you are trying to splice out a depth chart, I’d sketch one in pencil with some order of a Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Will Mallory. To me, the best/most consistent tight end has been Granson. Again, that prediction is a depth chart that lacks serious conviction after watching a handful of practices. It’s still going to be very interesting to see how this position pairs down playing time wise, and roster cut down wise.

3. Kwity Paye vs. Laiatu Latu Source: Getty So the Samson Ebuakam season-ending injury certainly changes this one up. Both Paye and Latu are likely to take on even more onus with losing Ebukam. For Paye, it’s possibly he will be that 3-down defensive end, which is what Ebukam was for the Colts in 2023. For Latu, it’s possible some more run down snaps get put on his plate, to go along with the gifted pass rush ability he’s already shown. One thing to note about Latu, is he does offer some defensive end versatility with the ability to line up at either end spot. So that could help keep Paye at his spot opposite an opposing right tackle, and might come in handy without Ebukam. The defensive end group is still going to rotate a lot, and no one should write off Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo in their key versatile/depth roles. Early on though, a slimmed down Paye has done a nice job getting the best of backup Blake Freeland (who is starting for Braden Smith, as the veteran right tackle is brought along slowly). And Latu has showed plenty of flash.

4. Nick Cross vs. Field Source: Getty Like we saw throughout the spring, Nick Cross remains the favorite to start at free safety next to Julian Blackmon this fall, but I think the door has opened a bit here. You’ve had Rodney Thomas II get an occasional look with the starters, and even Ronnie Harrison Jr. is in the mix, with the veteran showing some recent playmaking. Through a week of camp, has Chris Ballard changed his stance at on signing a veteran free agent? Cross has not locked this up by any means. Ballard said at the start of camp the door was still open on the team making a veteran DB signing, so that’ll be something to monitor as Week 2 arrives.

5. Cornerback Playing Time Source: Getty Like at free safety, I don’t think we’ve seen substantial movement in the cornerback depth chart. Although, I’m curious to see more Dallis Flowers in the coming days. Kenny Moore II is a lock. After that, it’s still likely JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones and Flowers (in that order) for the other outside cornerback job, and additional outside job, once the nickel package is used. Jones still appears to be ahead of Flowers when the Colts go to 3 cornerbacks (nickel package), compared to the 2 cornerbacks of Moore II and Brents in the base grouping.