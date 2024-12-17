Where to Last Minute Shop On Christmas Eve

Wondering where to shop during Christmas Eve? Whether you’re picking up last-minute gifts or grabbing essentials, many stores have special hours for Christmas Eve. Here’s a helpful guide to which retail stores that will be open and closed on Christmas eve:

1. Target Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2. Walmart Open for modified hours (check your local store for details).

3. Sam's Club Open until 6 p.m

4. Costco Open for modified hours.

5. Meijer Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6. Kohl's Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Macy's Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8. Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack Open with limited hours; check local store for details.

9. TJ Maxx Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10. Marshalls Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.