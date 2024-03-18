WashPo columnist urges that VP Harris step aside.
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
1. Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for BicyclistsSource:Getty
Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists (wibc.com)
2. Gerry Dick talks about the Solar Eclipse effect on our local economySource:Getty
3. NIT will decide its champion at Hinkle FieldhouseSource:Getty
NIT will decide its champion at Hinkle Fieldhouse NIT schedule and what you need to know about the tournament (msn.com)
4. WashPo columnist urges that VP Harris step asideSource:Getty
WashPo columnist urges that VP Harris step aside. Opinion | Kamala Harris could help her party and the country by stepping aside – The Washington Post
