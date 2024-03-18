Listen Live

WashPo columnist urges that VP Harris step aside

Published on March 18, 2024

WashPo columnist urges that VP Harris step aside.

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 - Stage 1 Source:Getty

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists (wibc.com)

2. Gerry Dick talks about the Solar Eclipse effect on our local economy

Father, mother and daughter, family viewing solar eclipse with special glasses in a park Source:Getty

3. NIT will decide its champion at Hinkle Fieldhouse

Marquette v Butler Source:Getty

NIT will decide its champion at Hinkle Fieldhouse NIT schedule and what you need to know about the tournament (msn.com)

4. WashPo columnist urges that VP Harris step aside

Taoiseach visit to the US Source:Getty

WashPo columnist urges that VP Harris step aside. Opinion | Kamala Harris could help her party and the country by stepping aside – The Washington Post 

Washington Post

Washington Post

