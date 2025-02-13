Valentine’s Day 2025: The Hammer & Nigel Greeting Card Collection

This Valentine’s Day, step up your card game with the one-of-a-kind Hammer & Nigel Greeting Card Collection! Packed with sharp political humor, a sprinkle of inconvenient truths, and just the right amount of playful fun, these cards are perfect for anyone who loves to laugh at life’s absurdities. Whether you’re wooing your sweetheart or roasting your favorite frenemy, this collection delivers clever quips and cheeky charm that guarantee laughs and maybe a few thoughtful nods.Make your Valentine’s Day this year unforgettable because nothing says ‘I love you’ like a good joke that hits a little too close to home! Take a look all the Card’s Hammer & Nigel have created below!