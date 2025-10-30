Listen Live
TV’s Most Unlikable Families

Published on October 30, 2025

Not every TV family earns our love—some make us cringe, roll our eyes, or even root against them. From toxic dynamics to unbearable personalities, these households prove that not all on-screen clans are worth inviting into your living room.

Here are some of our most unlikable TV families:

Let us know what family you’d add!

1. The Roy Family from “Succession”

The Roys earn their spot thanks to their ruthless power plays, constant backstabbing, and complete lack of empathy—proving that immense wealth and influence can’t buy a single ounce of genuine family loyalty.

2. The Soprano Family from “The Sopranos” 

Despite their wealth and charisma, the Sopranos are a deeply dysfunctional family ruled by lies, betrayal, and violence—where love is often tangled with manipulation and moral decay.

 

3. The Gemstones from “The Righteous Gemstones”

The Gemstones deserve a place on the list for their comical hypocritical blend of greed, vanity, and moral corruption. 

4. The Byrde Family from “Ozark”

A family that breaks the law together, stays together! The Byrde steady descent into crime drags their entire family deeper into a money-laundering empire they can’t escape.

5. The Lannister Family from “Game of Thrones”

Really, just about any family on this show could end up on this list. The Lannisters earn their spot for their ruthless ambition, toxic rivalries, and endless betrayals. 

 

