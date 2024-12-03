Toronto Raptors 122 – Indiana Pacers 111 (Dec. 3rd, 2024) Game Recap

(TORONTO, ON) – Scottie Barnes career night results in the Toronto Raptors (7-15) handing the Indiana Pacers (9-13) their third consecutive loss.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the second consecutive game, the Indiana Pacers started Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. The game did not get off to a great start in any capacity. Toronto would get the scoring started with an Ochai Agbaji dunk and then Indiana would tie it with a Mathurin layup. That was the only time the game was tied. With 6:27 left in the opening quarter, the Raptors took their first double figure lead following a Jakob Poeltl layup on an assist from Scottie Barnes. Indiana would trail by double digits twice in the period, but never trailed by more than 11 in the first quarter. The problem for Indiana in the quarter was taking care of the basketball. Indiana turned it over nine times, which led to 12 points for Toronto. After twelve minutes, Indiana trailed 31-23. RJ Barrett and Tyrese Haliburton led all scorers with 9 points in the quarter.

Matriarch of Indiana Pacers Nancy Leonard Dies at 93 The second quarter was not much better for the Pacers. They turned it over four fewer times, but they still struggled to make shots and get stops. In the first quarter, Toronto shot 48% and then proceeded to shoot 65% in the second quarter. Indiana cut its deficit to 25-23 in the first quarter, but Toronto answered by scoring 16 straight between the end of the first and start of the second quarter. With 7:50 left in the first half, Jamal Shead splashed a three to go up 41-23. Rick Carlisle had to burn another timeout with 4:40 left in the half after Davion Mitchell connected with Poeltl on a field goal to make it 50-30. Indiana simply had no fight or answers in the first half for Toronto. The Pacers could not make a dent at all in and found themselves behind 65-48 at intermission. Scottie Barnes led all players in scoring in the quarter with 8 points, but it was Barrett leading all scorers with 16 points. Barnes had 15 points, and Indiana’s leading scorer was Haliburton with 14 points on a perfect 4/4 shooting. At halftime, Indiana turned the ball over 14 times and allowed Toronto to go 10/20 from three-point range.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Much like when these two teams met in Canada the first time, Indiana would get things figured out in the second half. It took some time as the Raptors opened the second half with a 12-5 run to lead 77-53 with 8:34 remaining in the third quarter following a Barnes deep two-pointer. The Pacers would trail by 24 three more times in the quarter. With 5:56 left in the third, Indiana was down 86-62 and then finally broke through. Rick Carlisle's team went on a 13-2 surge to start making things interesting. Obi Toppin was big in the third quarter with 8 points and was responsible for making it a nine-point game with 42.5 seconds left by swishing a three. Indiana and Toronto exchanged field goals to close the quarter. After thirty-six minutes, Indiana had the momentum despite trailing 93-84. Haliburton erupted for 12 points for Indiana, but Barnes outscored him by one point in the quarter and led all scorers going into the fourth quarter with 28 points. Haliburton had 26 points and 6 assists.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty After making such a strong push to end the third quarter, Toronto slightly responded to begin the final quarter of play. The Raptors went back up by 13 points nearly ninety seconds into the quarter when Barnes scored on a floater. With 9:37 remaining in the contest, Indiana was down 102-90 after a Poeltl floater. In the next three minutes, Indiana went on a run to make things very interesting. Rick Calisle’s team scored twelve of the next thirteen points to only trail by a field goal after Toppin completed a three-point play with 6:36 remaining in the fourth. Indiana would force another stop defensively, but Haliburton forced up a three and then gambled on trying to jump the passing lane to come up with a steal and came up empty handed. Haliburton’s whiff resulted in an Agbaji three to go up by five points and then Mathurin turned the ball over. A pair of Haliburton free throws with 4:51 left in the game, brought Indiana within three at 108-105. Indiana’s offense stalled the rest of the way by only scoring three points. When the clock hit zero, Indiana was on the losing end of the game for the third consecutive game. Toronto won it 122-111.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Scottie Barnes (35p, 9a, 6r, 1b, 1s), RJ Barrett (29p, 9r, 5a), Jakob Poeltl (17p, 10r, 4a, 2b), and Ochai Agbaji (13p, 3r, 2a, 2s). For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton (30p, 6a, 4r), Bennedict Mathurin (17p, 3r, 2s, 1b), Myles Turner (16p, 7r), Obi Toppin (15p, 9r), T.J. McConnell (14p, 4a), and Pascal Siakam (13p, 6r, 3s). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana Pacers have now lost 3 in a row after winning 3 in a row

Indiana Pacers are 2-10 on the road this season Pacers have lost seven consecutive road games – longest since 2022-2023 season Last road win at Dallas on November 4 th

Indiana now 7-2 when Myles Turner scores at least 15 points

Tyrese Haliburton’s 30 points are the most points he has scored in a road game this season Haliburton has now scored 30+ points in 3 games this season Haliburton has now scored 20+ points in 7 games this season

Obi Toppin’s 9 rebounds mark a season high

Andrew Nembhard played 19 first half minutes in his second game back Will not play in tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn

Pascal Siakam’s 13 points are the second fewest scored in a game this season Siakam’s field goal percentage of 30.8% is the worst in a game this season Siakam was a team worst -22 in +/- in the loss

Scottie Barnes 35 points broke his previous career high of 32 points in a game Barnes scored 30+ points for the 2nd time this season (11 games this season) Barnes scored 20+ points for the 6th time this season

RJ Barrett scored 20+ points for the 13th time this season

Jakob Poeltl recorded his 13th double-double of the season Poeltl recorded 10+ rebounds for the 17th time this season

