Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana

1. The Fort Golf Resort Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 93.4% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 6002 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46216 Holes: 18 Holes Par: 72 Length: 7148 yards Year Built: 1997 Architect(s): Pete Dye, Tim Liddy Info: Located on what was once Fort Benjamin Harrison and is now a state park, the golf course at The Fort Golf Resort is a wonderful Pete Dye/Tim Liddy design that will test the low handicap players and is a joy to play for all levels of golfers.

2. Brickyard Crossing Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 95.5% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 4400 W 16th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222, Marion County Holes: 18 Holes Par: 72 Length: 7180 yards Year Built: 1993 Architect(s): Pete Dye, Alice Dye Info: While Indianapolis Motor Speedway is most well-known for the Indy 500, don’t overlook its golf course, Brickyard Crossing, 18 holes in and out of the most famous race track in the world.

3. Buffer Park (9 hole course) Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 99.7% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 3825 Foltz St, Indianapolis, Indiana,46221-2617 Holes: 9 Holes Par: 36 Length: 3433 yards Year Built: 1999 Info: It’s rare to see a 9 hole course with such a high rating – ok, you never see a 9 hole course rated this high. Buffer Park deserves it. Just a gem of a course tucked away in central Indianapolis.

4. Coffin Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 75.5 % Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 2401 Cold Springs Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46222 Holes: 18 Holes Par: 72 Length: 6789 yards Year Built: 1931 Architect(s): William Diddel, Tim Liddy Info: Not far from Indianapolis, Coffin Golf Club offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level.

5. Eagle Creek Sycamore Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 92.3% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 8802 W 56th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46234, Marion County Holes: 18 Holes Par: 71 Length: 6646 yards Year Built: 1975 Architect(s): Pete Dye Info: The scenic and challenging Sycamore course will definitely test every shot in your bag. It blends a mixture of hilly terrain, tree-lined fairways and water holes with a more traditional links-style flavor that adds exciting variety to this championship layout.

6. Smock Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 83.6% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 3910 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46237-9317 Holes:18 Holes Par: 72 Length: 7055 yards Year Built: 1976 Architect(s): Bob Simmons, Ron Kern Info: The 18-hole “Smock” course at the Smock Golf Course facility in Indianapolis, Indiana features 7,055 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72 .

7. Eagle Creek Pines Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 99.2% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 8802 W 56th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46234, Marion County Holes: 18 Holes Par: 72 Length: 6976 yards Year Built: 1975 Architect(s): Pete Dye Info: The Pines Course will appeal to golfers of all skill levels as it mixes a long and difficult front-nine with a more player-friendly back-nine.

8. Winding Ridge Golf Club Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 45.9% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 5450 Bogey Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46235-9797 Holes: 18 Hole Par: 72 Length: 7038 yards Year Built: 2000 Architect(s): R.N. Thompson, Art Kaiser Info: Having recovered completely from the 2012 Indiana drought, winding Ridge Golf Club offers 18 beautiful golf holes designed to satisfy golfers of all skill levels.

9. South Grove Golf Course Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 94.4% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 1800 West 18th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202 Holes: 18 Holes Par: 70 Length: 6265 yards Year Built: 1902 Info: Built in 1902, South Grove Golf Course is the closest 18 hole golf course to downtown Indianapolis.

10. Sarah Shank Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 95% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 2901 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203, Marion County Holes: 18 Holes Par: 72 Length: 6491 yards Year Built: 1929 Architect(s): William Diddel Info: The course layout features a design which is truly enjoyable for all types of golfers. Many of the holes contain elevated tees along with gentle rolling dog-leg fairways that add much character and excitement to the design.

11. Winding RIver Golf Course Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 81.1 % Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 8015 Mann Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46221 Holes: 18 Holes Par: 71 Length: 6672 Year Built: 1963 Architect(s): Ron Kern Info: Winding River Golf Course is a picturesque 18-hole championship layout, located on the city’s southwest side, and just minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport.

12. Pleasant Run Golf Course Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 87.5% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 601 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219, Marion County Holes: 18 Holes Par: 71 Length: 5910 yards Year Built: 1922 Info: The Pleasant Run course has a picturesque natural scenery with a challenging design that will have you reaching for every club in your bag as you navigate the strategically-placed bunkers and hazards.

13. Sahm Source: n/a Course Website: CLICK HERE Golfers Feedback: 92.6% Positive Course Overview: CLICK HERE Address: 6800 E 91st St, Indianapolis, , 46250 Holes: 18 Holes Par: 70 Length: 6347 yards Year Built: 1963 Architect(s): Pete Dye, Alice Dye, Ron Kern Info: Not far from Indianapolis, Sahm offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level. Well-groomed fairways and greens keep Sahm difficult yet friendly.