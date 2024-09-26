Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana
Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central IndianaCentral Indiana is indeed home to several prestigious and highly-regarded golf courses that attract golfers from both within the state and beyond and we wanted to provide you our hometown recommendation! Indiana offers a range of golf courses, catering to different preferences and skill levels. From hidden gems to acclaimed designs by renowned golf architects like Pete Dye, there are options available for every golfer to enjoy. Indiana is home to several award-winning golf courses. For example, Victoria National Golf Club, Crooked Stick Golf Club, and French Lick Resort’s Pete Dye Course have all received recognition for their exceptional design and playing experiences.
We asked our very own Kevin Bowen (who was on the 2008 Cathedral High School Golf State Championship team) to provide us a list of the golf courses he likes to play the most.Kevin is still an avid golfer in the community, he worked at Plum Creek Golf Club for some time growing up and claims his best round of a 68 at Tippacanoe Lake Country Club up north. He likes to swing Taylormade RAC irons and hit Titleist ProV1 balls. Check out Kevin Bowen’s Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana below!
1. The Fort Golf Resort
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 93.4% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 6002 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46216
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 72
Length: 7148 yards
Year Built: 1997
Architect(s): Pete Dye, Tim Liddy
Info: Located on what was once Fort Benjamin Harrison and is now a state park, the golf course at The Fort Golf Resort is a wonderful Pete Dye/Tim Liddy design that will test the low handicap players and is a joy to play for all levels of golfers.
2. Brickyard Crossing
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 95.5% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 4400 W 16th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222, Marion County
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 72
Length: 7180 yards
Year Built: 1993
Architect(s): Pete Dye, Alice Dye
Info: While Indianapolis Motor Speedway is most well-known for the Indy 500, don’t overlook its golf course, Brickyard Crossing, 18 holes in and out of the most famous race track in the world.
3. Buffer Park (9 hole course)
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 99.7% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 3825 Foltz St, Indianapolis, Indiana,46221-2617
Holes: 9 Holes
Par: 36
Length: 3433 yards
Year Built: 1999
Info: It’s rare to see a 9 hole course with such a high rating – ok, you never see a 9 hole course rated this high. Buffer Park deserves it. Just a gem of a course tucked away in central Indianapolis.
4. Coffin
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 75.5 % Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 2401 Cold Springs Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46222
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 72
Length: 6789 yards
Year Built: 1931
Architect(s): William Diddel, Tim Liddy
Info: Not far from Indianapolis, Coffin Golf Club offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level.
5. Eagle Creek Sycamore
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 92.3% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 8802 W 56th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46234, Marion County
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 71
Length: 6646 yards
Year Built: 1975
Architect(s): Pete Dye
Info: The scenic and challenging Sycamore course will definitely test every shot in your bag. It blends a mixture of hilly terrain, tree-lined fairways and water holes with a more traditional links-style flavor that adds exciting variety to this championship layout.
6. Smock
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 83.6% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 3910 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46237-9317
Holes:18 Holes
Par: 72
Length: 7055 yards
Year Built: 1976
Architect(s): Bob Simmons, Ron Kern
Info: The 18-hole “Smock” course at the Smock Golf Course facility in Indianapolis, Indiana features 7,055 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72 .
7. Eagle Creek Pines
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 99.2% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 8802 W 56th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46234, Marion County
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 72
Length: 6976 yards
Year Built: 1975
Architect(s): Pete Dye
Info: The Pines Course will appeal to golfers of all skill levels as it mixes a long and difficult front-nine with a more player-friendly back-nine.
8. Winding Ridge Golf Club
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 45.9% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 5450 Bogey Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46235-9797
Holes: 18 Hole
Par: 72
Length: 7038 yards
Year Built: 2000
Architect(s): R.N. Thompson, Art Kaiser
Info: Having recovered completely from the 2012 Indiana drought, winding Ridge Golf Club offers 18 beautiful golf holes designed to satisfy golfers of all skill levels.
9. South Grove Golf Course
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 94.4% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 1800 West 18th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 70
Length: 6265 yards
Year Built: 1902
Info: Built in 1902, South Grove Golf Course is the closest 18 hole golf course to downtown Indianapolis.
10. Sarah Shank
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 95% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 2901 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203, Marion County
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 72
Length: 6491 yards
Year Built: 1929
Architect(s): William Diddel
Info: The course layout features a design which is truly enjoyable for all types of golfers. Many of the holes contain elevated tees along with gentle rolling dog-leg fairways that add much character and excitement to the design.
11. Winding RIver Golf Course
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 81.1 % Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 8015 Mann Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46221
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 71
Length: 6672
Year Built: 1963
Architect(s): Ron Kern
Info: Winding River Golf Course is a picturesque 18-hole championship layout, located on the city’s southwest side, and just minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport.
12. Pleasant Run Golf Course
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 87.5% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 601 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219, Marion County
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 71
Length: 5910 yards
Year Built: 1922
Info: The Pleasant Run course has a picturesque natural scenery with a challenging design that will have you reaching for every club in your bag as you navigate the strategically-placed bunkers and hazards.
13. Sahm
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 92.6% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 6800 E 91st St, Indianapolis, , 46250
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 70
Length: 6347 yards
Year Built: 1963
Architect(s): Pete Dye, Alice Dye, Ron Kern
Info: Not far from Indianapolis, Sahm offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level. Well-groomed fairways and greens keep Sahm difficult yet friendly.
14. Saddlebrook Golf Club
Course Website: CLICK HERE
Golfers Feedback: 85% Positive
Course Overview: CLICK HERE
Address: 5516 Arabian Run, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46228
Holes: 18 Holes
Par: 71
Length: 6016 yards
Year Built: 1994
Architect(s): Bob Thompson
Info: Not far from Indianapolis, Saddlebrook Golf Course offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level.
Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana was originally published on 1075thefan.com