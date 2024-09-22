Top Performers: Colts vs Bears Week 3

It wasn’t pretty but the Colts simply could not leave Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with an 0-3 record. Not with this roster. Not with these expectations. And while ugly at times, it’s a bottom-line business and the bottom line is that the Colts did enough to get the win over the Bears.The defense was more than solid…creating turnovers (3), stifling the run, and making Caleb Williams run for his life most of the afternoon. And when they needed to shut the door, it was rookie DE Laiatu Latu who slammed it shut with a strip sack late in the 4th quarter. Anyways, check out our Top 5 performers for week 3 of Colts vs Bears…

1. Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty I thought Tiki Barber did a good job on the CBS broadcast of highlighting several of the "big time runs" JT had on Sunday. And none were bigger than the 29-yard TD run in the 2nd quarter. Up until then both teams had squandered several opportunities. The other group of plays that stands out were late 3rd quarter. After the Bears made a crucial mistake by jumping offsides on a 4th and 2, the Colts executed a throwback screen pass to JT for 25 yards and then came back the next snap with a 21-yard rush to the left end. It's clear that the "JT of old" is back as number 28 has went over 100 yards in back-to-back games. Lastly, it was not lost on me that a week after sitting JT for the entire 4th quarter, Steichen used his workhorse running back to ice the game this time around. What a difference a week makes!

2. Jaylon Jones Source: Getty No one has been more skeptical of the Colts secondary than me. And while Caleb Williams threw for 363 yards, the secondary finally created some havoc and no one was more responsible than second year CB Jaylon Jones. Jones not only got his first interception of his short career, but he went ahead and grabbed his second on a dazzling midair pick of Williams. It’ll be interesting to see Jones’ development. With fellow CB Juju Brents done for the season, Jones’ developing into a legit starter corner is a must for the Colts.

3. Nick Cross Source: Getty I’ll give Cross credit because I didn’t have high expectations for him after he won the job (by default) over Rodney Thomas in training camp. But Cross has done a pretty good job sealing off the backside of the Colts’s defense all while having to be very active in stopping the run. Through three games Cross has 39 tackles, and today made a play on the ball that led to one of Jones’ interceptions. This team may have several issues but right now their young S isn’t one of them.

4. Laiatu Latu Source: Getty Some may argue that I should have Latu higher on my list given the timing of his first career sack (and forced fumble). I decided against it since that was his only contribution to the stat sheet on Sunday, but make no mistake about it, Latu is one of the heroes from today’s game. For some reason the Bears thought they could block Latu with TE Cole Kmet…no doubt a baffling decision. And lastly, I do think it says a lot about Latu to practice just one time this week and still be ready to roll on gameday.