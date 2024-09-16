Top Performers: Colts @ Packers Week 2

I have to be honest here for just a second…the Colts haven’t made this exercise easy. We’re now two weeks in and it’s like pulling teeth trying to find Colts players deserving of making the list. But, alas, here we are as the Colts were pathetic Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. So sorry, lots of green and gold on this week’s top performers list.See below and tell me where I’m right and wrong…

1. Matt LaFluer Source: Getty Let’s be honest, Matt LaFleur out coached Shane Steichen on Sunday. LaFleur had a masterful gameplan and knew he could run the ball down Indy’s throat…which they did. In all, Green Bay ran for 261 yards including 164 of those in the first quarter. That’s the most in any quarter since 1981. They controlled the clock and did just enough to get the job done. Plus, his ability to navigate Malik Willis who still hasn’t been with the team a full three weeks.

2. Josh Jacobs Source: Getty Jacobs carried the ball 32 times in the win on Sunday and really helped set the tone early. His only miscue was the fumble on the goal line, which could’ve hurt the Packers had the Colts been competent at all. Either way, Jacobs was the center of the gameplan, and he came through.

3. Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty Let's hope we get some clarity on Taylor's untimely absence from the game in the 4th quarter on Sunday. Literally, what the hell happened!? Through three quarters Taylor was averaging 8.6 yards per carry. Sure, he dropped a pass earlier and isn't the most reliable on obvious passing downs, but he's STILL Jonathan freaking Taylor. And in the end, he was nowhere to be found in the games most crucial moments. Lastly, the 3rd and 1 pitch play to Trey Sermon while Taylor stood on the sideline needs a full explanation. Something doesn't add up unless he was simply benched.

4. Malik Willis Source: Getty The key number to Willis’ performance is 0. That’s right, no turnovers for Willis on Sunday. The Colts defense did little to make him feel much pressure, but still, Willis was solid enough to get the win. Going into the game he was my main talking point. I just didn’t feel Willis was good enough to not make a critical mistake. The crow I’ve had to eat has not be tasty, trust me.