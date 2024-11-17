Top Performers: Colts @ Jets Week 11

Related Stories 5 Takeaways From Another Devastating Colts Loss in Jacksonville

Colts Down Three Starters For Sunday Showdown Against Rams

Colts To Host ‘White Out Game’ Vs Broncos in Week 2 Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. It was 1st and 10 at their own 30-yard line with 2:41 on the clock and down 5. And for this year’s Colts team it was put up or shut up time. After a tumultuous week that saw team meetings and QB drama the Colts needed one drive to inject hope into their season…and they got it.Cue up the 6 play, 70-yard drive that ended in what could be a landmark play for their second year QB as AR ran the ball left and plowed over defenders to get into the endzone.Ballgame. And now the Colts sit with a record of 5-6 and a reasonable schedule the rest of the way.For now, let’s enjoy that win and while you’re doing that check out my Top 5 Performers for Week 11 between the Colts and Jets…

1. Anthony Richardson Source: Getty There’s no way you could have anyone but AR at number 1. Coming off his two-game benching I thought this was the most confident AR has looked since the Pittsburgh game if not going back to last season. We’ll give Steichen his flowers here in a minute, but I thought getting AR on the run more paid dividends early and often. In all, AR went 20/30 for 272 yards and a TD. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards and 2 TD, including the game winner. Perhaps the most impressive part of his game was carrying Jets defenders, so he didn’t get sacked. But what I loved most from AR was his ability to hit the chunk plays while not making the losing ones. Sure, he had a fumble, but the mistakes were minimized. If you’re a Colts fan you have to be thrilled and also hopeful that this is the kind of performance that can kick start the final 7 games of the season.

2. Shane Steichen Source: Getty It’s been a tough few weeks for the Colts head coach. He’s had to bench his 22-year-old franchise QB, sell fans/media that Joe Flacco was his guy, and had lost three straight games on top of it. In short, he really needed to get a win. There are 3 things I liked from Steichen today. First, his use of AR. Steichen used Richardson in the running game (10 attempts), brought back more read option, and used rollouts and misdirection to his advantage. I know it’s always going to be a question if AR can hold up but if you’re not running him 8-12 times per game, you’re just not using him right. Second, and I know it’s a minor detail, but he didn’t get greedy at the end of the first half. The Colts had the ball with 40 seconds to go at their own 32. How many times have we seen Steichen push the issue and be aggressive? And while I’ve applauded him for it much of the time, the last thing you needed was an AR turnover to give the Jets another chance. I know it probably killed him to waive the white flag, but it was the right thing to do. And third, I’m going to give him credit for keeping the boat afloat the last couple weeks. The thing looked like it was teetering and ready to spin out of control, but it didn’t, and that matters. For one week the Colts were the better coached team and it showed.

3. Matt Gay Source: Getty I know it’s a little silly having a kicker this high, but let’s face it, Gay has had some struggles this season. But not on Sunday. In fact, I’m still stunned he knocked in that 56-yard field goal. And for what it’s worth that kick loomed large and it’s hard not to look at it as a huge difference maker in Sunday’s outcome. For the day Gay was 3/3 on field goals and 1/1 on extra points. On this Sunday there’s no doubt he lived up to his lofty contract.

4. Laiatu Latu & Kwity Paye Source: Getty I wasn’t being critical the past couple weeks in wondering when it was going to click for Latu. After all, several rookie defenders were making a name for themselves including fellow DL Jared Verse in Los Angeles. But today we saw some of the flashes that Chris Ballard saw when he picked Latu 15th overall. For the game Latu had 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, and 3 hits on Aaron Rodgers. Paye was also all over the place, especially late in the game when he put things on ice by sacking Rodgers. If you haven’t paid attention Paye has been in the backfield more in recent weeks. In the last three games he’s totaled 10 tackles and 4 sacks. As for Sunday his 2 sacks led the team, and his 7 tackles were good for third. Pretty good day for Latu/Paye combining for 10 tackles, 4 TFL, 5 QB hits, and 3 sacks.