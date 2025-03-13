Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs
Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs
March Madness is a place where dreams are made, and nothing embodies that spirit more than the underdog teams that rise to the occasion.
Every year, as fans watch their brackets unravel, these underestimated squads remind us why the tournament is so electric.
Some may fall short, but others etch their names into March Madness folklore by taking down giants and making thrilling runs that capture the hearts of millions.
What makes these underdog stories so memorable isn’t just the victories, though those are always sweet.
It’s how these teams come together, defy the odds, and show us what relentless determination looks like.
With each buzzer-beater and hard-fought win, they prove that teamwork and belief can do the impossible.
It’s more than basketball; it’s a story of grit, unity, and the refusal to back down.
The emotional intensity of the tournament fuels these teams.
These underdogs aren’t just playing for a trophy.
They’re playing for pride, their school, and the stories they’ll tell for years to come.
Whether they make it to the Final Four or bow out earlier, the mark they leave is undeniable.
Take a look below at the Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs.
RELATED | 68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket NamesRELATED | Top 30 Woman March Madness Bracket Names
1. No.11 VCU Rams – 2011
Teams defeated:
- No. 11 USC Trojans
- No. 6 Georgetown
- No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers
- No. 10 Florida State Seminoles
- No. 1 Kansas
Final Game: Final Four loss vs. No. 8 Butler Bulldogs
2. No.11 George Mason Patriots – 2006
Teams defeated:
- No. 6 Michigan State Spartans
- No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels
- No. 7 Wichita State Shockers
- No. 1 UConn Huskies
Final Game: Final Four loss vs. No. 3 Florida Gators
3. No.11 Loyola Chicago Ramblers – 2018
Teams defeated:
- No. 6 Miami Hurricanes
- No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 7 Nevada Wolf Pack
- No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats
Final Game: Final Four loss vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
4. No.15 Saint Peter's – 2022
Teams defeated:
- No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats
- No. 7 Murray State Racers
- No. 3 Purdue
Final Game: Elite Eight loss vs. No. 8 North Carolina
5. No.10 Davidson Wildcats – 2008
Teams defeated:
- No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- No. 2 Georgetown Hoyas
- No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers
Final Game: Elite Eight loss vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
6. No.15 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles – 2013
Teams defeated:
- No. 2 Georgetown
- No. 7 San Diego State Aztecs
Final Game: Sweet 16 loss vs. No. 3 Florida
Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs was originally published on 1075thefan.com