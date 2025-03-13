Listen Live
Close
Sports

Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs

Published on March 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Davidson v Georgetown

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs

March Madness is a place where dreams are made, and nothing embodies that spirit more than the underdog teams that rise to the occasion.

Every year, as fans watch their brackets unravel, these underestimated squads remind us why the tournament is so electric.

Some may fall short, but others etch their names into March Madness folklore by taking down giants and making thrilling runs that capture the hearts of millions.

What makes these underdog stories so memorable isn’t just the victories, though those are always sweet.

It’s how these teams come together, defy the odds, and show us what relentless determination looks like.

With each buzzer-beater and hard-fought win, they prove that teamwork and belief can do the impossible.

It’s more than basketball; it’s a story of grit, unity, and the refusal to back down.

The emotional intensity of the tournament fuels these teams.

These underdogs aren’t just playing for a trophy.

They’re playing for pride, their school, and the stories they’ll tell for years to come.

Whether they make it to the Final Four or bow out earlier, the mark they leave is undeniable.

Take a look below at the Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs.

RELATED | 68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

RELATED | Top 30 Woman March Madness Bracket Names

1. No.11 VCU Rams – 2011

No.11 VCU Rams - 2011
Source: Getty

Teams defeated: 

  • No. 11 USC Trojans
  • No. 6 Georgetown
  • No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers
  • No. 10 Florida State Seminoles
  • No. 1 Kansas

Final Game: Final Four loss vs. No. 8 Butler Bulldogs

2. No.11 George Mason Patriots – 2006

No.11 George Mason Patriots - 2006
Source: Getty

Teams defeated: 

  • No. 6 Michigan State Spartans
  • No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels
  • No. 7 Wichita State Shockers
  • No. 1 UConn Huskies

Final Game: Final Four loss vs. No. 3 Florida Gators

3. No.11 Loyola Chicago Ramblers – 2018

No.11 Loyola Chicago Ramblers - 2018
Source: Getty

Teams defeated: 

  • No. 6 Miami Hurricanes
  • No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers
  • No. 7 Nevada Wolf Pack
  • No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats

Final Game: Final Four loss vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

4. No.15 Saint Peter's – 2022

No.15 Saint Peter's - 2022
Source: Getty

Teams defeated: 

  • No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats
  • No. 7 Murray State Racers
  • No. 3 Purdue

Final Game: Elite Eight loss vs. No. 8 North Carolina

5. No.10 Davidson Wildcats – 2008

No.10 Davidson Wildcats - 2008
Source: Getty

Teams defeated: 

  • No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • No. 2 Georgetown Hoyas
  • No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers

Final Game: Elite Eight loss vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

6. No.15 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles – 2013

No.15 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles - 2013
Source: Getty

Teams defeated: 

  • No. 2 Georgetown
  • No. 7 San Diego State Aztecs

Final Game: Sweet 16 loss vs. No. 3 Florida

Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close