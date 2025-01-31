Top 20 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2024-25 Season In the NBA, the spotlight doesn’t just focus on the players making waves on the court but also on the captivating women who stand beside them as their most ardent supporters. Welcome to our celebration of the allure and charisma of some of the most remarkable NBA wives and girlfriends who bring an extra touch of glamour to every game night. Related Stories Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

From accomplished models and thriving entrepreneurs to influential social media stars and inspiring advocates, these women come from diverse backgrounds and have crafted their own impressive legacies to be proud of. While beauty certainly plays a part, these women have captured the hearts of NBA stars with their charm, intelligence, and ambition. As we delve into this list, prepare to be enchanted by the influential figures who stand beside some of the NBA's biggest stars. You might recognize some familiar faces among them. So, don't wait any longer—dive right into the Top 20 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends of 2024-25 Season below!

1. Savannah James | Married to Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Savannah James is an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and designer, widely recognized as the wife of NBA star LeBron James. She has successfully pursued her own career ventures, including launching a furniture line and engaging in various philanthropic activities. Savannah is also known for her dedication to supporting her husband’s career and raising their family.

2. Ayesha Curry | Married to Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Ayesha Curry is a Canadian-American actress, celebrity cook, and television personality. She gained fame through her culinary career, hosting her own cooking show, “Ayesha’s Homemade,” on the Food Network. Ayesha has authored several cookbooks and launched a successful cookware line. Beyond cooking, she has appeared in various TV shows and movies, and is known for her entrepreneurial ventures, including a lifestyle brand and a restaurant. Ayesha is also recognized for her philanthropic efforts and advocacy for healthy eating and family wellness.

3. Daniela Rajic | Married To Philadelphia 76ers Paul George Daniela Rajic is a former dancer and model who transitioned into entrepreneurship. She co-founded the swimwear brand “Nude Swim” with Sarah Nasser. Her career began as a dancer, but she later pursued modeling and business ventures, establishing herself as a fashion icon and social media personality.

4. Ana Montana | Girlfriend to Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball Ana Montana, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, is a successful model and social media influencer. She is well-known for her modeling work and for sharing lifestyle content on social media platforms, where she has a significant following. Ana has collaborated with various fashion brands and continues to build her presence in the modeling industry.

5. Katya Elise Henry | Girlfriend to Miami Heats Tyler Herro Katya Elise Henry is a renowned fitness model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She gained fame through her online content, inspiring many with her fitness journey. Katya is also a personal trainer and founded the website “Workouts by Katya,” where she offers fitness programs. Her influence extends across social media platforms, where she shares fitness tips and lifestyle content.

6. Ella Mai | Girlfriend to Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Ella Mai is a British singer and songwriter who gained widespread recognition with her hit single “Boo’d Up” in 2018. She began her music career by posting covers on social media and participating in the reality show “The X Factor” in the UK. Ella Mai’s breakthrough came after signing with DJ Mustard’s label, 10 Summers Records, leading to the release of her self-titled debut album. Her music, characterized by smooth R&B melodies and heartfelt lyrics, has earned her several awards, including a Grammy for Best R&B Song.

7. Anamaria Goltes | Engaged to Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Anamaria Goltes is a Slovenian model and digital creator known for her work in fashion and lifestyle content. She began her modeling career in 2017, becoming an ambassador for Lisca Lingerie, and later signed with the Immortal Model Management agency. Anamaria is also recognized for her presence on social media, where she shares fashion and lifestyle content with her followers.

8. Kiara Morrison | Married to Chicago Bulls DeMar DeRozan Kiara Morrison is known as the partner of NBA player DeMar DeRozan. She holds a position as the Chief Executive Officer at Derozan Inc. Details about her specific career achievements outside of this role are limited, but she is recognized for her involvement in supporting DeRozan’s professional endeavors.

9. Marlen Polanco Davis | Married to Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis Source: Getty

10. Aysia Janelle | Girlfriend to Indiana Pacers Myles Turner Aysia Janelle is known for her relationship with NBA player Myles Turner. While specific details about her career are limited, she has gained attention for her public appearances and social media presence. There is no widely available information about her professional endeavors outside of her public persona.

11. Winnie Harlow | Girlfriend to Washington Wizards Kyle Kuzma Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson who gained prominence as a contestant on “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014. She is renowned for her distinctive look due to vitiligo, a skin condition she has openly embraced and discussed, helping to raise awareness and redefine beauty standards in the fashion industry. Winnie has worked with major fashion brands, appeared in numerous high-profile magazines, and continues to be an influential figure in promoting diversity and inclusivity in modeling.

12. McKenzie Caldwell-Pope | Married to Orlando Magics Kentavious Caldwell-Pope McKenzie Caldwell-Pope is a fashion influencer and entrepreneur, recognized for her work in the beauty and fashion industry. She has built a significant presence as a style influencer, leveraging her platform to impact social media and fashion trends. McKenzie is also known for being the wife of NBA player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

13. Kysre Gondrezick | Girlfriend to Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown Kysre Gondrezick is an American professional basketball player born on July 27, 1997, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She played college basketball at the University of Michigan and West Virginia University. Gondrezick was a standout player in high school, earning titles like Michigan Miss Basketball and Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year. In the 2021 WNBA Draft, she was selected 4th overall by the Indiana Fever. Her professional career has included stints with the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

14. Mary Conley | Married to Minnesota Timberwolves Mike Conley Mary Conley is a blogger and influencer, known for her engaging content on lifestyle and home design. She shares insights into her life as a mother and wife of NBA player Mike Conley. Mary has built a following by offering a candid look into her personal experiences and creative endeavors.

15. Christie Vargas | Girlfriend to Milwaukee Bucks Robin Lopez

16. Shelby Young | Married to Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Shelby Young, also known as Shelby Miller, is married to NBA star Trae Young. She graduated with a degree in communication and media studies and was a cheerleader during her college years. Shelby is active on social media, where she shares insights into her life as a mother and wife.

17. Lauren Holiday | Married to Boston Celtics Jrue Holiday Lauren Holiday is a retired American professional soccer player who played as a midfielder and forward. She had a distinguished career with the U.S. Women’s National Team, winning two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012) and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015. Holiday played club soccer for FC Kansas City in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), where she was a key player in their championship victories. Known for her technical skills and versatility n the field, she retired from professional soccer in 2015 to focus on her family and health.

18. Mariah Antetokounmpo | Married to Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Mariah Antetokounmpo, often associated with her partner Giannis Antetokounmpo, is an entrepreneur and former volleyball player. She played volleyball at Rice University, where she earned recognition for her athletic skills. Mariah has also worked in the NBA Summer League and with the Philadelphia 76ers. She is the founder of a clothing brand, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.

19. Marlene Wilkerson | Married to Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving Marlene Wilkerson is a model, blogger, and entrepreneur known for her lifestyle brand, The Find Guru. She launched her online shop in 2015, which began as a college project. Marlene has also gained a following through her YouTube channel, where she shares lifestyle and fashion content.