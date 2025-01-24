Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL ValuationsWeirdly for some time college athletes making money in college sports regarding Name, Image, and Likeness is a normal thing. Numerous college athletes have taken advantage of the opportunity to secure lucrative deals. These athletes have leveraged their popularity, skills, and personal brand to enter into various endorsement agreements and partnerships.
Signing NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals while playing college sports offers several benefits for athletes.
Here are some key advantages:
-
Financial Opportunities
-
Business and Brand Building
-
Entrepreneurial Freedom
-
Community Engagement
-
Career Preparation
It’s important to note that while NIL deals offer opportunities for athletes, there are complexities and challenges associated with navigating these arrangements.
It Is important that all athletes understand the rules and regulations set by their respective colleges and athletic associations to participate in such.Let’s take a look at the Top 20 Athletes Players With The Highest NIL Valuations below!
Each NIL Valuation came from On3 NIL.
1. Arch Manning – $6.6M Valuation
College: Texas
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
Instagram followers: 335K
Tik Tok followers: 8.5K
X followers: 72K
On3 NIL Valuation: $6.6M
2. Cooper Flagg – $4.3M Valuation
College: Duke
Sport: Basketball
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 862K
Tik Tok followers: 49K
X followers: 23K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4.3M
3. Carson Beck – $4.2M Valuation
College: Committed to Miami
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Senior
Instagram followers: 114K
Tik Tok Followers: 26K
X Followers: 9.1K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4.2M
4. Livvy Dunne – $4.2M Valuation
College: LSU
Sport: Gymnastics
Year: Senior
Instagram followers: 5.4M
Tik Tok followers: 8.1M
X followers: 159K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4.2M
5. Jeremiah Smith – $4M Valuation
College: Ohio State
Sport: Football
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 417K
Tik Tok Followers: 153K
X Followers: 65K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4M
6. AJ Dybansta – $3.8M Valuation
College: Signed to BYU
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior at Utah Prep School
Instagram followers: 348K
Tik Tok followers: 191K
X followers: 9.2K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.8M
7. Garrett Nussmeier – $3.6M Valuation
College: LSU
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Junior
Instagram followers: 57K
Tik Tok Followers: 248K
X Followers: 15.1K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.6M
8. Jared Curtis – $3.5M Valuation
College: 50% committed to Ohio State, 36% committed to Georgia
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
Instagram followers: 10.1K
X followers: 4.3K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.5M
9. Drew Allar – $3.4M Valuation
College: Penn State
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 87K
Tik Tok followers: 10.2K
X followers: 18.1K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.4M
10. Cade Klubnik – $3.3M Valuation
College: Clemson
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 92K
X followers: 25K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.3M
11. Sam Leavitt – $3M Valuation
College: Arizona State
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Instagram followers: 202K
Tik Tok followers: 132K
X followers: 29K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3M
12. Bryce Underwood – 2.9M Valuation
College: Michigan
Sport: Football
Year: Senior at Belleville High School
Instagram followers: 155K
Tik Tok followers: 66K
X followers: 28K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.9M
13. Johs Mateer – $2.7M Valuation
College: Washington State
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Instagram followers: 12.5K
X followers: 4.5K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.7M
14. Darian Mensah – $2.7M Valuation
College: Duke
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Instagram followers: 32K
X followers: 1K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.7M
15. Caleb Downs – $2.3M Valuation
College: Ohio State
Sport: Football
Year: Sophmore
Instagram followers: 180K
X Followers: 20K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.3M
16. Ryan Williams – $2.3M Valuation
College: Alabama
Sport: Football
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 518K
Tik Tok Followers: 352K
X Followers: 29K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.3M
17. Josh Hoover – $2.2 Valuation
College: TCU
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Instagram followers: 2.3K
Tik Tok followers: 77K
X followers: 1.9K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.2M
