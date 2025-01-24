Listen Live
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Published on January 24, 2025

LSU v Auburn

Source: Stew Milne / Getty

Weirdly for some time college athletes making money in college sports regarding Name, Image, and Likeness is a normal thing. Numerous college athletes have taken advantage of the opportunity to secure lucrative deals. These athletes have leveraged their popularity, skills, and personal brand to enter into various endorsement agreements and partnerships.

Signing NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals while playing college sports offers several benefits for athletes.

Here are some key advantages:

  1. Financial Opportunities

  2. Business and Brand Building

  3. Entrepreneurial Freedom

  4. Community Engagement

  5. Career Preparation

It’s important to note that while NIL deals offer opportunities for athletes, there are complexities and challenges associated with navigating these arrangements.

It Is important that all athletes understand the rules and regulations set by their respective colleges and athletic associations to participate in such.

Let’s take a look at the Top 20 Athletes Players With The Highest NIL Valuations below!
Each NIL Valuation came from On3 NIL.

1. Arch Manning – $6.6M Valuation

Arch Manning - $6.6M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Texas
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
Instagram followers: 335K
Tik Tok followers: 8.5K
X followers: 72K
On3 NIL Valuation: $6.6M

2. Cooper Flagg – $4.3M Valuation

Cooper Flagg - $4.3M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Duke
Sport: Basketball
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 862K
Tik Tok followers: 49K
X followers: 23K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4.3M

3. Carson Beck – $4.2M Valuation

Carson Beck - $4.2M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Committed to Miami
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Senior
Instagram followers: 114K
Tik Tok Followers: 26K
X Followers: 9.1K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4.2M

4. Livvy Dunne – $4.2M Valuation

Livvy Dunne - $4.2M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: LSU
Sport: Gymnastics
Year: Senior
Instagram followers: 5.4M
Tik Tok followers: 8.1M
X followers: 159K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4.2M

5. Jeremiah Smith – $4M Valuation

Jeremiah Smith - $4M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Ohio State
Sport: Football
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 417K
Tik Tok Followers: 153K
X Followers: 65K
On3 NIL Valuation: $4M

6. AJ Dybansta – $3.8M Valuation

AJ Dybansta - $3.8M Valuation
Source: aj.dybansta/Instagram

 

College: Signed to BYU
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior at Utah Prep School
Instagram followers: 348K
Tik Tok followers: 191K
X followers: 9.2K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.8M

7. Garrett Nussmeier – $3.6M Valuation

Garrett Nussmeier - $3.6M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: LSU
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Junior
Instagram followers: 57K
Tik Tok Followers: 248K
X Followers: 15.1K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.6M

8. Jared Curtis – $3.5M Valuation

Jared Curtis - $3.5M Valuation
Source: Rivals

 

College: 50% committed to Ohio State, 36% committed to Georgia
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
Instagram followers: 10.1K
X followers: 4.3K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.5M

9. Drew Allar – $3.4M Valuation

Drew Allar - $3.4M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Penn State
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 87K
Tik Tok followers: 10.2K
X followers: 18.1K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.4M

10. Cade Klubnik – $3.3M Valuation

Cade Klubnik - $3.3M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Clemson
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Instagram followers: 92K
X followers: 25K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3.3M

11. Sam Leavitt – $3M Valuation

Sam Leavitt - $3M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Arizona State
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Instagram followers: 202K
Tik Tok followers: 132K
X followers: 29K
On3 NIL Valuation: $3M

12. Bryce Underwood – 2.9M Valuation

Bryce Underwood - 2.9M Valuation
Source: The Indiana Daily Student

 

College: Michigan
Sport: Football
Year: Senior at Belleville High School
Instagram followers: 155K
Tik Tok followers: 66K
X followers: 28K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.9M

13. Johs Mateer – $2.7M Valuation

Johs Mateer - $2.7M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Washington State
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Instagram followers: 12.5K
X followers: 4.5K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.7M

14. Darian Mensah – $2.7M Valuation

Darian Mensah - $2.7M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Duke
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Instagram followers: 32K
X followers: 1K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.7M

15. Caleb Downs – $2.3M Valuation

Caleb Downs - $2.3M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Ohio State
Sport: Football
Year: Sophmore
Instagram followers: 180K
X Followers: 20K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.3M

16. Ryan Williams – $2.3M Valuation

Ryan Williams - $2.3M Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: Alabama
Sport: Football
Year: Freshman
Instagram followers: 518K
Tik Tok Followers: 352K
X Followers: 29K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.3M

17. Josh Hoover – $2.2 Valuation

Josh Hoover - $2.2 Valuation
Source: Getty

 

College: TCU
Sport: Football
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Instagram followers: 2.3K
Tik Tok followers: 77K
X followers: 1.9K
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.2M

