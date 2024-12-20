Top 10 Trending Athletes In 2024, According To Google

Fame can come from the good, the bad, and occasionally, the ugly.

While most of these athletes below were in the spotlight for remarkable achievements—like dominating their sports or accomplishing groundbreaking feats—others experienced sudden attention due to controversies or surprising incidents.

Trending status often reflects significant moments, whether they’re milestones, records shattered, or off-field drama.

For many of these athletes, their trending status stemmed from a year of incredible performances and career-defining moments.

Yet, this level of attention isn’t without its challenges.

It brought intense public scrutiny and pressure, shaping their image and leaving a lasting mark on their legacy.

Trending is as much about their triumphs as it is about their ability to command the global stage, for better or worse.

take a look at the