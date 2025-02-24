Listen Live
Sports

Top 10 Most NFL Combine Bench Press Reps

Published on February 24, 2025

NFL: FEB 25 Scouting Combine

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The NFL combine bench press has evolved into a significant test of muscle strength and stamina for aspiring professional football players.

The history of the NFL Combine dates back to the 1980s, growing into one of the premier events leading up to the NFL draft.

During the combine, athletes are required to lift 225 pounds as many times as possible, showcasing their upper-body strength and endurance.

In terms of records, Justin Ernest holds the top spot with an impressive 51 reps, a feat achieved at the NFL Scouting Combine in 1999.

Following closely are Stephen Paea with 49 reps and others.

Throughout the 40-year history of the combine, only 18 players have managed to surpass 40 reps of the 225-pound bench press, emphasizing the rarity and challenge of this achievement.

Check out below the Top 10 Most NFL Combine Bench Press Reps. RELATED | Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times RELATED | Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps

1. 51 Reps – Justin Ernest

51 Reps - Justin Ernest
Source: Bleacher Report

NFL Combine Year: 1999

Position: DT

College: Eastern Kentucky

2. 49 Reps – Stephen Paea

49 Reps - Stephen Paea
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2011

Position: DT

College: Oregon State

3. 45 Reps – Mitch Petrus

45 Reps - Mitch Petrus
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2010

Position: G

College: Arkansas

4. 45 Reps – Mike Kudla

45 Reps - Mike Kudla
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2006

Position: DE

College: Ohio State

5. 45 Reps – Leif Larsen

45 Reps - Leif Larsen
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2000

Position: DT

College: Texas-El Paso

6. 44 Reps – Netane Muti

44 Reps - Netane Muti
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2020

Position: OL

College: Fresno State

7. 44 Reps – Dontari Poe

44 Reps - Dontari Poe
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2012

Position: DL

College: Memphis

8. 44 Reps – Jeff Owens

44 Reps - Jeff Owens
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year:  2010

Position: DT

College: Georgia

9. 44 Reps – Brodrick Bunkley

44 Reps - Brodrick Bunkley
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2008

Position: DT

College: Florida State

10. 43 Reps – Scott Young

43 Reps - Scott Young
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2005

Position: G

College: BYU

